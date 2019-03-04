Resources More Obituaries for Robert Wayland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert O. Wayland

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert O. Wayland, 92, of DuBois died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.



Born Oct. 7, 1926 in New Kensington and raised in Brookville, he was the son of the late Harry and Orpha (Boyer) Wayland.



He's survived by one son, James Wayland and his wife, Ellen of DuBois and two daughters, Susan Knarr and her husband, David of DuBois and Kathleen Ito and her husband, Lloyd of Luthersburg.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Sarah Sedgwick officiating.



Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the funeral home.



Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Ringgold. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries