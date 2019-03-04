Resources More Obituaries for Robert Henry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert v. Henry

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert V. Henry, 93, of DuBois died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the DuBois Village.



Born Oct. 2, 1925 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Vinton and Ida Bell (Shaffer) Henry.



He is survived by his children, Robert Henry Jr. and his wife, Alice of Farmington, Minn., James Henry of Ashville, Pa., Jean Shifter and John Henry and his wife, Lori, both of DuBois, and Vickie McCauslin of Rockton.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.



Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries