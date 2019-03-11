Robert W. Povlich Sr., 79, of Templeton died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.



He was born July 6, 1939 in Olanta, a son of the late Betty (Cathcart) Povlich.



Mr. Povlich enjoyed spending time at his camp in Templeton. He also enjoyed traveling to see his children and grandchildren.



He was a proud veteran who served with the U.S. Marines.



He is survived by his wife, Sally (McAnulty) Povlich, to whom he was wed July 7, 1962.



Mr. Povlich is survived by three children, Robert W. Povlich Jr. and his wife, Bobbi Anne of Chambersburg, Elizabeth Devany and her husband, Brian of Lignum, Va., and Vicki Nagle and her husband, Tim of Great Mills, Md.



He's survived by five grandchildren, Robert W. Povlich III, Nathan T. Povlich, Conor Devany, Cameron Devany and Patrick Nagle.



Mr. Povlich is also survived by a sister, Joan Pine and her husband, Warren of Duncansville; a brother, John Povlich and his wife, Becky; two aunts, Anna Mae Straw of Grampian and Jeanne Petrone of Curwensville; a cousin, Ronnie Petrone; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by grandmother, Cora Straw.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, with Gary Jewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Olanta.



Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



