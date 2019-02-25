|
Robert W. Worthington, 96, died peacefully in his sleep Feb. 23, 2019 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Born Nov. 18, 1922 in Miles City, Mont., he was the son of the late James and Nina Worthington.
He is survived by daughter, Kara Martino of DuBois and her husband, Dr. Gregory Martino.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Somerset, with the Rev. Arnie McFarland officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the Somerset County Honor Guard from the church.
Burial will be in Somerset County Memorial Park.
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019
