Robert Wesley Maines Jr., 67, of Curwensville died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ridgeview Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born April 27, 1952 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Sylvia Beatrice (Rowles) Maines.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Sylvia Maines and her companion, Dan Campbell of Grampian, Emily Maines and her companion, Mike Smith of Greensboro, N.C., and Ryan Maines of Elk Grove, Calif.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020