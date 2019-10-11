|
Robin S. Stewart, 65, of Clearfield passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
She was born March 25, 1954 in Beaver Falls, a daughter of Ethel (Gillespie) McKay of Clearfield and the late Robert McKay.
She graduated from the Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in 1976. She also earned her Master's degree from the St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
She had been employed as a teacher and administrator for 39 years in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District until her retirement in 2015.
She was an active member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, serving as organist, music director and the leader of 'Psalm 151' worship group.
She was also a member of the Clearfield Choral Society and enjoyed all sports, especially the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. She most recently enjoyed watching her nephew, Brendan McKay, pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.
She also coached softball, volleyball and basketball for the Philipsburg-Osceola School District, and was an assistant girls soccer coach for the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
In addition to her mother, Ethel McKay, she's survived by her husband, Jerry Stewart, to whom she was wed Aug.7, 1976; two daughters, Abby Stewart of Magnolia, Del., and Corie Stewart of Gaithersburg, Md.; a sister, Sharon Holloway and her husband, David of Harleysville; a brother, Bruce McKay and his wife, Kim of Darlington; 11 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Stewart and his wife, Cindy, Eugene Stewart and his wife, Debby and Richard Stewart and his wife, Laura.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert J. Way officiating.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the two non-profits that her children work for and that Robin wholeheartedly supported: Embrace, which helps families with disabilities, P.O. Box 862, Dover, DE 19903; REVAccessAbility, which is an autism service organization, 18001 Sunset Lake Ct., Olney, MD 20832; or to the St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.
