Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger L. Thomas


1961 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rodger L. Thomas Obituary
Rodger L. Thomas, 58, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born June 8, 1961 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Clyde and Audrey (Lyons) Thomas.

On May 23, 1981, he married Patricia (Kaizer) Thomas, who survives along with his children, Aaron Thomas and his wife, Alicia of New Hampshire and Emily Gossett and her husband, Anthony of Pennsylvania.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

Private services will follow.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -