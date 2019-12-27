|
Rodger L. Thomas, 58, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born June 8, 1961 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Clyde and Audrey (Lyons) Thomas.
On May 23, 1981, he married Patricia (Kaizer) Thomas, who survives along with his children, Aaron Thomas and his wife, Alicia of New Hampshire and Emily Gossett and her husband, Anthony of Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Private services will follow.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019