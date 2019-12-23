Home

Rodger Lee Muth


1954 - 2019
Rodger Lee Muth Obituary
Rodger Lee Muth, 65, of Luthersburg died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Born Jan. 8, 1954 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy (Beatty) Muth.

He was married Aug. 18, 1973 to Sharon (Shaffer) Muth, who survives along with children, Timothy (Lisa) Muth of Falls Creek, Thomas (Ashli) Muth of Midland, Texas and Mrs. Terry (Tammy) Bortz of Mingo Junction, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
