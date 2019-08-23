Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Rodney A. Hoffman


1962 - 2019
Rodney A. Hoffman Obituary
Rodney A. Hoffman, 57, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at UPMC Pittsburgh.

Born July 31, 1962 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Donald Hoffman and Betty Bradford of Clearfield.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus, and again from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019
