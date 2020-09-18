1/
Rodney R. Krause
1939 - 2020
Rodney R. Krause, 81, of Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, Pa., and formerly of Philipsburg, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, Pa. Born Feb. 24, 1939 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late William D. and Geneva N. (Kephart) Krause.

He is survived by one son, Randy R. Krause and his wife, Connie of Philipsburg.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
