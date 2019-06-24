|
Roger L. English, 64, of Wallaceton went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born Feb. 27, 1955 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he's the son of the late Nellie English.
On Nov. 24, 1973 in Wallaceton, he wed Kathy J. (Knepp) English, who survives, along with his children, Alyssa English of Wallaceton; Ryan English and his wife, Jessica of Drifting; and Adam English and his wife, Vanessa of Hastings.
Family and friend will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.
Published in Gant Daily from June 24 to June 25, 2019
