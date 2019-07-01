|
Roger Lee Hoover, 52, of Bellefonte went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Arc Care Home, Bellefonte.
He was born April 6, 1967 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Willard and Donetta (Conaway) Hoover Reeder.
Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of services at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Daniel Beeman officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019