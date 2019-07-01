Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Roger Lee Hoover


1967 - 2019
Roger Lee Hoover Obituary
Roger Lee Hoover, 52, of Bellefonte went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Arc Care Home, Bellefonte.

He was born April 6, 1967 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Willard and Donetta (Conaway) Hoover Reeder.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of services at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Daniel Beeman officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019
