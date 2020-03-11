Home

Roland L. Spadaro


1958 - 2020
Roland L. Spadaro Obituary
Roland L. Spadaro, 61, of Hebron, Ky., died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois.

Born Oct. 23, 1958, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Roland L. and Norma I. (Gearhart) Spadaro, who survives.

On Sept. 27, 1991, he married Mary Kay (Armstrong) Spadaro, who survives.

There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
