Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gramling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Clair Gramling


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Clair Gramling Obituary
Ronald Clair Gramling, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his Frenchville residence.

He was born July 20, 1932 in South Fork, Pa., to his parents, Floyd Nelson and Nellie Irene (Carns) Gramling.

He grew up with two sisters, Audrey Hiner of Virginia and Wilda Woodyard of Kentucky, both of whom survive, as well as his late brother, Wesley Gramling.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and he served during the Korean War.

Mr. Gramling met his wife, Marlene Sue (Wilton) Gramling, at the National Airport in Washington, D.C., when they both worked for United Airlines, and they married in 1959.

He continued his employment with United Airlines as a dispatcher for 35 years.

He and Marlene retired to Frenchville to fulfill his life-long dream of having a horse farm, which they did for over 20 years.

He's survived by his wife and their three children, Kevin D. Gramling of Frenchville; Joal L. Gramling of Ashburn, Va.; and Dana J. Gramling and his wife, Cheryl of Springfield, Va.

He's also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Gramling, Callie Gramling-Gobes, Kaitlyn Gramling and Chelsea Gramling, as well as one great-grandchild, Tristan Gramling.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of a service, there will be a private family ceremony as per Mr. Gramling's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760, or to the VFW Foundation, 406 W. 34th St., Suite. 920, Kansas City, MO 64111.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now