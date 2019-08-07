|
Ronald Clair Gramling, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his Frenchville residence.
He was born July 20, 1932 in South Fork, Pa., to his parents, Floyd Nelson and Nellie Irene (Carns) Gramling.
He grew up with two sisters, Audrey Hiner of Virginia and Wilda Woodyard of Kentucky, both of whom survive, as well as his late brother, Wesley Gramling.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and he served during the Korean War.
Mr. Gramling met his wife, Marlene Sue (Wilton) Gramling, at the National Airport in Washington, D.C., when they both worked for United Airlines, and they married in 1959.
He continued his employment with United Airlines as a dispatcher for 35 years.
He and Marlene retired to Frenchville to fulfill his life-long dream of having a horse farm, which they did for over 20 years.
He's survived by his wife and their three children, Kevin D. Gramling of Frenchville; Joal L. Gramling of Ashburn, Va.; and Dana J. Gramling and his wife, Cheryl of Springfield, Va.
He's also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Gramling, Callie Gramling-Gobes, Kaitlyn Gramling and Chelsea Gramling, as well as one great-grandchild, Tristan Gramling.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of a service, there will be a private family ceremony as per Mr. Gramling's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760, or to the VFW Foundation, 406 W. 34th St., Suite. 920, Kansas City, MO 64111.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019