Ronald E. Bean, 74, of Osceola Mills died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born Nov. 27, 1944 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Daniel W. Bean Sr. and Helen Louise (Frank) Bean.
He's survived by his children, Eva Secrist (Philip Secrist) of Burnt Cabins, Ronald Bean (Tia) of Kylertown, Helen Hughes of Philipsburg, Angelia Bean (Brad Rogers) of Lock Haven, Bethann Sample of Bloomsburg and Roy Tasker of Avis.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
