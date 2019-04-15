|
Ronald E. Scott Jr., 59, of Philipsburg died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born May 11, 1959 in Altoona, he was the son of Betty Jane (Ross) Conklin and Robert Reed Conklin Jr. of West Decatur and the late Ronald E. Scott Sr.
He married Beth L. (Walker) Scott on Sept. 10, 1983 in Houtzdale and who survives at home.
At Ronald's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
