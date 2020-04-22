|
Ronald Francis Schuster, age 92, passed away the morning of Sunday April 19,2020 in Wellington, Florida.
He was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1928. He served in the United States Navy during WWII, and then completed his college education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Due to our current situation, a private family viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
The service will be live streamed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will follow in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020