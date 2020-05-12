Ronald James Gill Sr., 71, of New Millport, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness.



Born August 30, 1948 in Spangler (Northern Cambria), he was the son of James Arthur and Thelma Mae (Kitchen) Gill. Mr. Gill Had ben a truck driver having worked for the former Benjamin Coal Company and Tully Trucking in New York.



He was Baptist by Faith, was a member of the Mahaffey VFW and the Curwensville L.O.O.M. #268 serving as a past Junior Governor.



On January 14, 1967 in Mahaffey, he wed the former Roberta Jacqueline Pennington who preceded him in death on July 3, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother Rick, infant brothers Johnny and Roger and sisters Sandy and Tammy.



Surviving are 4 children: Christine April Wilsoncroft and husband Rick of Clearfield, Ronald James Gill Jr. and wife Karen of Curwensville, Ricky Lynn Gill and wife Laurie of Ramey and Candace Rebecca Bayer and husband Keith of Altoona.



Also surviving are 9 grandchildren a brother and 2 sisters: Randy L. Gill and wife Katherine of Olanta, Susan L. Maines and husband John of Shawville and Sherry L. Baines of Altoona.



At the request of Mr. Gill there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be in the Williams Cemetery in New Millport.



