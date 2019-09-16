Home

Dr. Ronald Keith Herring Sr.


1941 - 2019
Dr. Ronald Keith Herring Sr. Obituary
Dr. Ronald Keith Herring Sr., DVM, 78, of Frenchville died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Dr. Herring was born at home on a dairy farm Aug. 3, 1941 in Brownsburg, Ind., the son of the late Cecil Keith and Anna Laree (Johnson) Herring.

On June 22, 1985 in Houtzdale, Dr. Herring was married to the love of his life, the former Cynthia A. "Cindy" Slother, who survives along with six children, Daniel K. Herring of Frenchville and Julia E. (Herring) Korb and her husband, Kyle; Ronald K. Herring Jr., of Chester Hill and Thomas J. Herring and his wife, Lisa; and Jeffery K. Herring and his wife, Julia of Fairfield, Ohio and Sharon (Herring) Dildine of Noblesville, Ind.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019
