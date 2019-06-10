|
|
|
Ronald L. Siebert, 72, of Punxsutawney died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born June 21, 1946 in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of the late Glennon and Connie (Lewis) Siebert.
He is survived by his two daughters, Grace Thorsen of and Joy Waganheim.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 12, 2019
