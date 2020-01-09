|
Ronald Lee Toubo Sr., 80, of Houtzdale died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.
Born July 16, 1939 in Atlantic, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Duez) Toubo.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen (Demczak) Toubo, and two children, Ronald L. Toubo Jr. of Houtzdale and Michelle L. White of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020