On May 15th, 2020 Ronald Melfa lost his battle with cancer. He fought that terrible foe with dignity and grace. Despite long months of endless tests and treatment, he remained stoic and never lost his wicked sense of humor, his remarkable wit or his ability to charm all of the "babes" in the Hahne Cancer Center. In his 77 years, Ron enjoyed many friendships. His favorite times were the camping trips with his brothers-in-law Win and Marc. It was with great pleasure that he was able to introduce his son-in-law Brian to the wonders of a campfire.



Ron was a man of many talents. His creativity was endless and spanned many art forms. He was a faithful husband and a loving father. The world was a better place because he was in it. He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Lauren and her husband Brian, his sister Denise Childs (Marc), his "brother" Win Grymes and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Carmine Marchioli and the staff of the Hahne Cancer Center for their kindness and professionalism.



He will be greatly missed and his memory will forever be cherished by all who knew him. "Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."



Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store