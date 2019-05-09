|
Ronald Paul Farnsworth Sr., 72, of Clearfield died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Farnsworth was born Jan. 29, 1947 in New Millport, the son of Russell William and Bertha Mae (Chittester) Farnsworth.
He's survived by three children, Diana Herr and her husband, Fritz of Washington, Ronald P. Farnsworth Jr. of Clearfield and Franklin R. Farnsworth and his wife, Danielle of Massachusetts.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Chapel, St. Mary's, with Father Pio Adamonis, O.S.B., officiating.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the St. Mary's Servicemen's Burial Detail.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
