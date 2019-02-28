Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Uberti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Robert "Pete" Uberti

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ronald Robert Uberti, better known as "Pete," 73, of Penfield died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at his home.



Born Oct. 28, 1945 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Angelo and Ann (Mowrey) Uberti, who survives.



On Sept. 25, 1981, he married Linda (Geer) Uberti, who survives, along with a son, Daniel D. Rucinski and his wife, Angie of Penfield and a daughter, Deborah L. Kirk of DuBois.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries