|
|
|
Ronald V. Young, 83, of DuBois died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Jan. 21, 1936 in Randolph, N.Y., he was the son of the late Vernon E. and Myrle (Acker) Young.
On Dec. 30, 1967, he married his wife of 51 years, Nancy E. (Johnson) Young, who survives, along with one son, David Allan Young and his wife, Heather of Falconer, N.Y.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More