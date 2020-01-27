|
Rosalie M. Bloom, 79, of Brookville and formerly of Rockton, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at McKinley Health Center.
Born Oct. 1, 1940, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Dorothy A. (Dale) Lowell. She's survived by one son, Neil E. Bloom of Brockway.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020