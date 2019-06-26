|
|
|
Rose E. Rokoski, 85, of DuBois died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 10, 1933 in DuBois, she's the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Rose (Kawa) Poskanka.
She's survived by her children, Nancy Chapman and her husband, Richard of DuBois, Mary Bond and her husband, Thomas of Darlington, Pa., Lynn Peterson and her husband, Mark of Moon Township, Pa., and John Rokoski of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More