Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Infant Rose Leah Ann Canfield, precious baby girl of Alexa Kephart and Dakota Canfield of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at DuBois Hospital.



She was born on May 23, 2020 in DuBois Hospital.



There will be no visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store