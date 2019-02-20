Rose M. Beish of Clearfield died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation, Clearfield.



She was born May 30, 1923 in Mahaffey, a daughter of the late Martin E. and Alice (Barrett) Belford.



Mrs. Beish was a homemaker and a past member of the NON group. She attended the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield.



She is survived by three children, William Beish and his wife, Julie, Judy Troxell and her husband, Dick and Lynda Dufour and her companion, Denny Brown, all of Clearfield.



She is also survived by five grandchildren, Annette Gilmer and her husband, Joe, Dr. Corey Troxell and his wife, Dr. Karen, Laina Jackson and her husband, Brandon, Kristy Sankey and her husband, Scott and Dr. Shannon Jones and her husband, Ryan and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Beish, on June 22, 2005.



She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Beish; two sisters, Helen Dixon and Ruth McCullough; and three brothers, Edward, George and Cecil Belford.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in the Centre Cemetery, Hyde.



Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA, 16830.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA, 16830.