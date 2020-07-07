1/1
Rose M. Catalano
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Catalano, 95, of Clearfield passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born on September 13, 1924 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late John and Antonina (Elia) Sturniolo.

Rose was employed as a seamstress at various places.

For many years, she was an active volunteer with the Curwensville Athletic Boosters. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially pinochle. She was also a fantastic cook. Above all, Rose loved taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael 'Mick' John Catalano and wife Virginia of State College, and John Catalano and wife Ruthann Ryan-Catalano of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Michael John Catalano, Jr., Laura Pierce, and Jennifer Virga; eight great-grandchildren, Teah, Ella, Grant, Sebi, Rocco, Mikaela, Kamerin, and Virgil, III; three brothers Frank Sturniolo, Vincent Sturniolo and wife Nanette, and Emery Sturnilo and wife Geena; two sisters, Sarah Campalong and husband John, and Josephine Rattien and husband Steve; a sister-in-law, Christine Prazinko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rocco M. 'Roy' Catalano on March 28, 2018 and whom she wed April 12, 1947 in St. Francis Church. She was also preceded in death by step mother, Carmella T. Sturniolo, sister, Joanna L. Sturniolo, sister, Tina Mitchell, brother-in-law, Martin Catalano, brother-in-law, Angelo J. Catalano, brother-in-law, Eugene Hudson, sister-in-law, Antonette Hudson, sister-in-law, Vicky Catalano, sister-in-law, Maria Ann Sturniolo.

Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 AM with Fr. Marc Soloman as celebrant. The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beardsleyfh. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday from 4-7 PM and on Wednesday from 9-9:30 AM. Masks are required.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Colonial Courtyard for the excellent care they gave Rose, and also to her brother, Frank, for the time he spent visiting and caring for her.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund 212 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA, or St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved