Rose M. Felix, age 87 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 12, 1932, in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Italia (Petrolati) Torretti.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer and Father Edward Walk as concelebrants.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 18, 2020 and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, PA.
