|
|
|
Rose M. Lonjin, 72, of West Decatur died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born July 11, 1946 at West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Joseph and Gertrude Elizabeth "Sis" (Dougherty) Godissart.
She's survived by a son, Joseph John Lonjin and his wife, Chrystal of West Decatur and a daughter, Dana Voigt and her husband, Donald of West Decatur.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary United Methodist Church, 167 Blue Ball Rd., West Decatur, with Pastor Sarah Kim officiating. Burial will be at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 10, 2019