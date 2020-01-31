|
Rose Marie Fetcenko, 91, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
She was born July 21, 1928 in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late Michael J., Sr. and Mary (Ropchock) Pirow.
She's survived by one daughter, Bonnie M. Fetcenko of (Troy) RD Philipsburg and one son, Randy J. Fetcenko and his wife, Marie of Gold Canyon, Ariz.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 420 Laura St., (Chester Hill), Philipsburg, with Father C. Michael Simerick officiating.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Panikhida Service to be held at 7 p.m.
Friends will also be received from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the funeral service at the church.
Burial will be in Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020