|
|
|
Rose Mary Marino, 93, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield in the same room her husband passed away in 10 days earlier.
Born March 17, 1926 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Luigi and Vincenza (Scordino) Todaro.
Surviving are two children, Dennis J. Marino and his wife, Kathy of South Carolina and Patricia "Patty" Marino Moyer of Clearfield and her fiancé, Rick Galluzzi of Brockway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday at the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield with Father Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and again from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Friday when the procession will prepare to depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019