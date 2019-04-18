Resources More Obituaries for Rose Merritts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose R. Merritts

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rose R. Merritts, 77, of Williamsburg, Pa., and formerly of Clearfield, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.



Born Aug. 24, 1941 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late James and Edith (Shirey) Cole.



She is survived by four daughters, Cindy Stephens and her fiancé, Tom Emings of Woodland, Pam Shaffer and her husband, Clair of Williamsburg, Pa., Bridgett Merritts and her companion, Fred House of Williamsburg, Pa., and April Davis and her companion, Jeff Miller of Williamsburg, Pa., and four sons, Donald Merritts and his wife, Melissa of Williamsburg, Pa., Rick Merritts and his companion, Kiley of Hyde, Dale Merritts of Clearfield and Ross Merritts of Williamsburg, Pa.



A memorial service will follow at a later date. There will be no visitation.



A memorial service will follow at a later date. There will no visitation.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.