The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Rosella "Poad" Wood


1922 - 2019
Rosella "Poad" Wood Obituary
Rosella "Poad" Wood, of Hepburnia passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, Pa.

Born Nov. 23, 1922 in Hepburnia, she was the daughter of John and Sarah (Hollingsworth) Pontefract.

As well as being a homemaker, Mrs. Wood worked at the following businesses: Ritz Grill, Airplane/Marine, Parachute Factory and the A&P Grocery Store in Indiana.

She was a member of the former Grampian Church of God, where she had been a member of the Missionary Society, and the Penn Grange No. 534. She was also a quilter.

On April 21, 1946 in Grampian, she wed Edward Clark Wood, whom preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Clyde Pontefract, James Pontefract, Pearl Guiher, Norman Guiher, Harry Guiher, Luther Guiher, Preston Guiher, Velma Guiher and Edith Guiher Gearhart and a son-in-law, John Hamm. She was the last member of her generation.

Surviving are two children, Richard Lee Wood and his wife, Mona Jean and Marilyn Hamm, both of Grampian; four grandchildren, Richard T. Wood and his wife, Erin, Stacy L. Laird and significant other, Ron Guelich, Steven E. Wood and his wife, Shelly and Shannon L. Bratton and significant other, Alex Rowles; and five great-grandchildren, Haley, Ty, Zane, Elise and Garrett.

Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Gordon Wood of Curwensville and a sister-in-law, Elva Hackle of Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Gust Maderia officiating.

Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.

Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019
