Rosemary M. Staley
1942 - 2020
Rosemary M. Staley, age 77 of Sykesville, PA died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 1, 1942 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Dorothy (Cochran) Swackhammer.

On October 28, 1967 she married her husband David M. Staley. He survives.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Published in Gant Daily from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
