Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Pollick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Louella (Brown) Pollick


1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Ruby Louella (Brown) Pollick Obituary
Ruby Louella (Brown) Pollick, 81, of Bloomington went to be with her Savior on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Bloomington to the late Homer and Mable (Rowles) Brown on July 23, 1938.

She's survived by her husband, Donald, to whom she was married Oct. 5, 1957, and two sons, Donald and his wife, Kathy and Rodney and his wife, Kandi, both of Olanta.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bloomington Cemetery.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -