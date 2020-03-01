|
Ruby Louella (Brown) Pollick, 81, of Bloomington went to be with her Savior on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Bloomington to the late Homer and Mable (Rowles) Brown on July 23, 1938.
She's survived by her husband, Donald, to whom she was married Oct. 5, 1957, and two sons, Donald and his wife, Kathy and Rodney and his wife, Kandi, both of Olanta.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bloomington Cemetery.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020