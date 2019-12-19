|
Rudolph "Rudy" Marusiak, 89, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born March 6, 1930 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Kanarek) Marusiak.
On May 12, 1962, he married Loretta M. (Riccadonna) Marusiak, who survives along with his daughters, Cynthia Marusiak of DuBois and Karen Schnaufer of Grand Island, Fla.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the church.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
