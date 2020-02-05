|
Russell B. "Pigeon" McGuire, 62, of Osceola Mills died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his home.
Born April 11, 1957 in Orlando, Fla., he was the son of Bernadine E. (Shinafelt) McGuire of Houtzdale and the late Russel McGuire.
He's survived by two sons, Nicholas McGuire of Osceola Mills and Corey McGuire of Clearfield.
There will be a viewing and celebration of life, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020