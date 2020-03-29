|
Russell L. 'Bud' Luzier, 95, of Clearfield died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born on September 7, 1924 in LeContes Mills, a son of the late Lloyd and Jeanette (Smith) Luzier.
Mr. Luzier retried from PennDOT in 1985. He was a member of Congress Hill United Methodist Church and the Goshen Sportsmen's Club. He was a life member of the Leigey Renaud Post #8386 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frenchville and the Mosquito Creek Sportsmens Club. He also was on the Eden Cemetery Board for many years.
Mr. Luzier served his country with the U. S. Army during World War II.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen L. Rankin and husband William of Clearfield, and Joycelyn M. Bacharach of Painesville, OH; three grandchildren, Jason Rankin and wife Amy, Renee Anderson, and Drew Bacharach and wife Heidi; Four great grandchildren, Liberty Anderson, Landyn Rankin, and Bella and Anthony Lopez; a sister-in-law, Thelma Cruikshank of Riverside, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Luzier was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria B. (Woods) Luzier on December 16, 2002. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter; three sisters, Isabell Stiner, Mildred Flood, and Emily Stiner; and three brothers, Joseph, Raymond and Homer Luzier.
Due to the restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a committal service will be private at the Eden Cemetery, Frenchville.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Eden Cemetery; c/o Deborah Livergood, 2188 Knobs Road, Frenchville, PA 16836; or to the .
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020