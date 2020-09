Russell L. 'Bud' Luzier, 95, of Clearfield died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.A public memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM with Raymond Stiner officiating. Interment was held in the Eden Cemetery, Frenchville.Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.