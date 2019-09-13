|
|
|
Ruth Ann McCracken, 93, of Clearfield died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday and again from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.
The Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019