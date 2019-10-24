|
Ruth E. Allen, 90, of Dallas, Ga., and formerly of Redden Hill, Curwensville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Kimberly Senior Assisted Living Center in Dallas, Ga.
Born Aug. 15, 1929 in Kerrmoor, she was the daughter of Cleo and Gennevieve (Shearer) Wood.
Surviving are four children, Kathryn Hibbard and her husband, Keith of Dallas, Ga., David Allen and his wife, Candy of Sanborn, N.Y., Larry Allen and his wife, Jennine of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Valarie Williams and her husband, Daniel of Elysburg, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Brian Barrett officiating.
Burial will be in the Watts Cemetery, Bells Landing, Redden Hill.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019