Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Allen


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Allen Obituary
Ruth E. Allen, 90, of Dallas, Ga., and formerly of Redden Hill, Curwensville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Kimberly Senior Assisted Living Center in Dallas, Ga.

Born Aug. 15, 1929 in Kerrmoor, she was the daughter of Cleo and Gennevieve (Shearer) Wood.

Surviving are four children, Kathryn Hibbard and her husband, Keith of Dallas, Ga., David Allen and his wife, Candy of Sanborn, N.Y., Larry Allen and his wife, Jennine of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Valarie Williams and her husband, Daniel of Elysburg, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Brian Barrett officiating.

Burial will be in the Watts Cemetery, Bells Landing, Redden Hill.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.