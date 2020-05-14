Ruth E. Rishell, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the DuBois Village.



Born on August 28, 1925, in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late George & Verda (Leach) Marley.



On July 31, 1944 she married Jess E. Rishell. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010.



Due to our current circumstances a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



