Ruth E. Rishell
1925 - 2020
Ruth E. Rishell, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born on August 28, 1925, in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late George & Verda (Leach) Marley.

On July 31, 1944 she married Jess E. Rishell. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010.

Due to our current circumstances a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
