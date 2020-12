Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Elizabeth Allen, age 88 of Clearfield, PA died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on September 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Jesse (Maine) Frazier.



She was married to Donald F. Allen. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2018.



A funeral service will be held in Grand Junction, CO.



Burial will be next to her husband in Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Grand Junction, CO.









