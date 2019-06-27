Ruth "Connie" Hess, 80, of Clearfield died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.



She was born July 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Mervyl Witherow and Celeste Hess. She was the loving wife of Alfred P. "Pete" Hess Jr., who she joins in heaven along with her beloved sister, Patricia.



She was a graduate of the St. Francis High School and Penn State University. Mrs. Hess was a home and commercial building restoration specialist for more than 40 years.



She served on the Recreation Board for Clearfield Borough and also helped many regain sobriety in her role as a drug and alcohol counselor.



She was always deeply engaged, interested and excited with life - every day - from the minute her feet hit the floor in the morning to when she went to bed.



Mrs. Hess loved her family and friends and made dreams come true for many. Her home on Fourth Street is filled with photographs of people whom she loved and cared for; family was always number one in her world.



She was an avid reader, collector of antiques, memorabilia and baseball cards - oh the baseball cards.



She was the best horse trader ever and if anyone in the family needed a car or truck, they could always count on her to 'seal the deal' in their favor.



In her later years, Mrs. Hess was fond of restoring antique, wooden furniture.



Up until she left us, she had an amazing will to live life every day to the fullest, and she was simply an amazing person - God's Little Elf.



She will be greatly missed by her children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved with all her heart.



She is survived by her children, Michael Hess, Susan K. Hess Gilliland, Joseph Hess, Fred Hess and Alfred P. "Peter" Hess III and her sister, Katherine, who resides in California.



She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Father Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday and again from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA.



