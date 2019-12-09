|
Ruth M. Mauthe, 88, of DuBois died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Highland View Health Care & Rehabilitation in Brockway.
Born April 11, 1931 in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Leila (Work)Spon.
She's survived by two sons, James Mauthe and his wife, Debi of DuBois and Robert Mauthe and his wife, Tammy of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Bob Denoon officiating.
Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pa.
