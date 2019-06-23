Home

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.,
Ramey, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.,
Ramey, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
Ramey, PA
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
Ramey, PA
Ruth Muraski


1935 - 2019
Ruth Muraski Obituary
Ruth Muraski, 83, of Morann died Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born June 30, 1935 in Ohringen, Germany, she's the daughter of the late Freidrich and Gertrude (Hermann) Jager.

She will be deeply missed by her three sons, Martin J. Muraski of Morann, David J. Muraski of Curwensville and Mark A. Muraski of Fort Worth, Texas.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.

Burial will follow at Alexander Cemetery, Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 26, 2019
