Ruth Muraski, 83, of Morann died Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born June 30, 1935 in Ohringen, Germany, she's the daughter of the late Freidrich and Gertrude (Hermann) Jager.
She will be deeply missed by her three sons, Martin J. Muraski of Morann, David J. Muraski of Curwensville and Mark A. Muraski of Fort Worth, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.
Burial will follow at Alexander Cemetery, Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from June 23 to June 26, 2019
