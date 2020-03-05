|
Ruth O. "Toots" Love, 89, of Houtzdale passed away from this earth to her heavenly home peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 10, 1931 in Glen Hope, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Virginia (Bailor) Thomas. She's survived by a son, Gregory (Julie) Love.
Robert Holden will deliver a loving eulogy Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, followed by a service officiated by the Rev. Dennis Frantz at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Chapel, Brisbin.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020