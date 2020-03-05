Home

Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Ruth O. "Toots" Love


1931 - 2020
Ruth O. "Toots" Love Obituary
Ruth O. "Toots" Love, 89, of Houtzdale passed away from this earth to her heavenly home peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 10, 1931 in Glen Hope, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Virginia (Bailor) Thomas. She's survived by a son, Gregory (Julie) Love.

Robert Holden will deliver a loving eulogy Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, followed by a service officiated by the Rev. Dennis Frantz at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Chapel, Brisbin.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
